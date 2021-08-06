News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stake Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 78.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in News were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in News by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -264.30 and a beta of 1.60.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.