Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point cut Newtek Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $608.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Research analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chubb Ltd acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the second quarter worth $238,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 160.2% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the second quarter worth $224,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 35,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

