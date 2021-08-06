NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.70. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 25,370 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on NEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $797.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 3,362,465 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $8,568,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

