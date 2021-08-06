Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nikon had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%.

OTCMKTS:NINOY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 3,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,749. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60. Nikon has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13.

Get Nikon alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NINOY. Citigroup raised shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.