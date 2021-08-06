Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. Nintendo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.180-$27.180 EPS.

NTDOY stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. 767,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,195. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.10.

Get Nintendo alerts:

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.