Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Up 5.1%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 794,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.54.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,864,000 after acquiring an additional 430,342 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,575 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 287.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after buying an additional 516,902 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 149,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 63,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

