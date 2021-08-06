NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

NNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.14. NN has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.61 million. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NN will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NN by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

