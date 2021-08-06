Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.47. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.97 million, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at $10,726,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,760,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

