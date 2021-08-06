Nord/LB Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €250.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LIN. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

ETR LIN opened at €259.55 ($305.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €245.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 billion and a PE ratio of 55.81. Linde has a 52-week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52-week high of €262.20 ($308.47).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

