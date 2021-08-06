NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €44.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €44.00 ($51.76) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €44.36 ($52.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €23.28 ($27.39) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €44.89.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

