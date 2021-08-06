Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Raised to C at TheStreet

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.