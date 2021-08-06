Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Raised to C at TheStreet

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.20.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.
