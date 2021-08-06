Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NOG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,223. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.