Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NOG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,223. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
See Also: Call Option Volume
