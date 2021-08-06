Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 12,060 U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

