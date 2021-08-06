Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PolarityTE worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 52,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 116,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

PTE stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. PolarityTE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.96.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

