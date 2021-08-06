Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 68.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

ACOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.64 EPS for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

