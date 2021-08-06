Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Ault Global worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,437 shares during the period. 5.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ault Global stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

In other Ault Global news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 98,087 shares of company stock valued at $231,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

