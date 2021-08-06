Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the first quarter worth $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 84.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the first quarter worth $48,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.02 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

