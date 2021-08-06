Northern Trust Corp Purchases 121,548 Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) by 417.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AIkido Pharma were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AIkido Pharma by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 476,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $73.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AIkido Pharma Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

