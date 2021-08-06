Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,112 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,386 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 189,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $13,509,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 120,864 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 592.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 177,909 shares during the period. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT opened at $5.54 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

