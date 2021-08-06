NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.24 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

