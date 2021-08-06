Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

