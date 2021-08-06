Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $217.00 and last traded at $208.00. Approximately 72,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,599,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.57.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,525,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

