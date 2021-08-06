Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 124,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 905,389 shares.The stock last traded at $97.83 and had previously closed at $93.12.

The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 59,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

