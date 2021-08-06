NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,574 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

