Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Certara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 2,554.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Certara by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Certara by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Certara by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,931,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 970,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Certara by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801,502 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Certara news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,613,576 shares of company stock worth $198,081,477. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CERT opened at $27.99 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -87.47.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

