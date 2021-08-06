Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 845,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 60,844 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,771,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,656,000 after acquiring an additional 256,316 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMBC opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $675.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.75) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

