Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 1,800.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,706 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of So-Young International worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. So-Young International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $781.29 million, a PE ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 0.19.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

