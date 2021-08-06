Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

BNFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.50 on Friday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $381.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.