Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 111,023 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,808,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $813.38 million, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $797,250. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

