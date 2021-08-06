Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 29,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $272,108.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $447.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

