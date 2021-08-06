Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 668,527 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 171.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,527 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.05% of GlycoMimetics worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 113.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 158.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

GLYC stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.11.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

