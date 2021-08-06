Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.