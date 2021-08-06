Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

