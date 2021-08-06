Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $15.84.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
