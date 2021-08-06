NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.52.

TSE:NVA traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,520. The company has a market cap of C$739.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1.23. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.5115937 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

