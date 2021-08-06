nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NVT stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,301,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.