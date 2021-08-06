Nyxoah S.A.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 11th (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah’s (NASDAQ:NYXH) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 11th. Nyxoah had issued 2,835,000 shares in its IPO on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $85,050,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on NYXH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $32.52 on Friday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.