O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OI. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

