Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 2,110 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Intel were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. 508,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,147,318. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

