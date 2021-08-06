Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 1,237 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,671 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

ADBE traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $629.27. 39,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,213. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $577.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $632.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $299.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.