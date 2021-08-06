Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 2,586 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 182,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,035. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

