Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.27. The company had a trading volume of 139,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

