Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New $725,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after buying an additional 537,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $96.69. 12,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,862. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

