Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 1,780 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.95. 852,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,185,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $45.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

