Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.67% of Danimer Scientific worth $14,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $3,409,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $4,949,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of DNMR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 51,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.70 and a beta of -1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

