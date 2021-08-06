Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Now Covered by Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oblong from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Oblong alerts:

Shares of OBLG traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $2.58. 5,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,836. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.12. Oblong has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Oblong had a negative net margin of 70.39% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. Research analysts forecast that Oblong will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oblong in the first quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oblong in the first quarter worth $17,097,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oblong in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oblong in the first quarter worth $25,244,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.