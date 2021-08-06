OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Price Target Increased to CHF 12 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of OC Oerlikon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $$11.60 during midday trading on Thursday. OC Oerlikon has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

