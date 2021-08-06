Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.36). Okta posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.91.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $25,427,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $12.17 on Friday, hitting $240.12. 89,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,516. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.89. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

