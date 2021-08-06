Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.