Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. 319,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,269,910. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 149.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

