Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AER traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $54.62. 43,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

